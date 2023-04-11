Ambala, Apr 11 (PTI) Ambala police have arrested David Lahoria, who was wanted by law-enforcement agencies of several states, and seized a country-made gun from his possession, an official said on Tuesday.

Lahoria, who had escaped from police custody in Ganganagar in Rajasthan a few months ago, was wanted by police in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, the official said.

Six cases, including of assault, firing and some under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act, have been registered against him in various police stations.

Ambala Additional SP Deepak Kumar said David was arrested on the basis of a secret information.

Officials are questioning him after taking his police remand for two days from a court here. They suspect Lahoria could be connected to a big criminal gang.

