New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of Southeast Delhi has arrested a wanted criminal, identified as Mohammad Rizwan, following an encounter. The Uttar Pradesh Police had announced a reward of ₹15,000 for him.

Delhi Police received information about Rizwan's movement near Amar Colony in Southeast Delhi. Acting on the tip-off, a team attempted to apprehend him. However, Rizwan allegedly opened fire at the police party in an attempt to escape.

Also Read | Amravati S*x Scandal: Mother of Another Survivor Comes Forward, Police Register 3rd FIR Naming Uzer Khan.

In retaliatory firing, the police shot him in the right leg and overpowered him on the spot.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused had come to the area to commit a crime but was apprehended before he could carry out any offence. He is currently being interrogated.

Also Read | RBI in 'Wait and Watch' Mode Amid West Asia Crisis, Says Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

In another incident, the Dwarka AATS of Delhi Police arrested two suspected members of the Lagarpuria gang, who were wanted in connection with a shooting incident after a brief gunfire exchange in the Shyam Vihar area, officials said on Saturday, with one of the accused sustaining a bullet injury in the leg during the encounter.

According to Delhi Police, the action was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of the accused, who were wanted in connection with a recent shooting incident in Shyam Vihar Phase 2 under Chhawla Police Station.

The case was registered vide FIR No. 129/26 dated 18/04/26 under Sections 109(1)/3(5) of BNS and 25/27 of the Arms Act. Police said that in the earlier incident, two armed assailants had arrived on a motorcycle and one of them allegedly tried to fire at the complainant from close range, but the weapon failed to discharge.

Following this, a manhunt was launched due to the serious nature of the offence. Acting on precise human intelligence, a team led by Inspector Manish Yadav intercepted the suspects near Urban Extension Road (UER) on Sunday at around 5:35 AM.

The accused were identified as Rocky (22) and Sumit alias Koki (24). Police said Rocky and Summit were on a motorcycle. When the police team challenged them to surrender, Rocky allegedly opened fire at the officers, firing three rounds which narrowly missed personnel and struck a bulletproof vest worn by HC Manish. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)