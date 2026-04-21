Manila [Philippines], April 21 (ANI): The Indo-Russian BrahMos cruise missile will be used in a simulated maritime strike by the Philippines during the ongoing Balikatan 2026 exercises with the United States, even as China warned that such military activity could fuel division and trigger confrontation in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Philippines touts the BrahMos as its "most powerful weapon in its arsenal", the Philippines News Agency reported.

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The PNA, citing state officials, said the missile system will take part in a "simulation firing" during joint maritime strike drills in Northern Luzon, replicating real combat conditions without launching an actual missile.

"The BrahMos of the Coastal Defense Regiment of the Philippine Marines will participate during the Balikatan, but it will be only in a constructive environment. It will only [be] ... simulation firing during the joint maritime strike in Northern Luzon," the PNA reported, citing Major General Francisco Lorenzo.

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The Filipino Major General made this remark at a press briefing in Quezon City on Sunday ahead of the joint exercise.

He added, "Its involvement will consist of a simulated firing during a maritime strike where two target vessels will be sunk in the northern part of Philippine territory--in Northern Luzon."

"Simulation firing" refers to a scenario where all sensors and fire control systems are activated as in an actual strike, without any weapon launch.

The BrahMos missile batteries, delivered to the Philippines in April 2024, are part of Manila's efforts to strengthen coastal defence and improve deterrence in its exclusive economic zone.

The system, which can be launched from land, sea, or air, travels at nearly Mach 2.8 and can carry a warhead weighing between 200 and 300 kilograms.

Compared to existing state-of-the-art subsonic cruise missiles, BrahMos has three times more velocity, 2.5 to three times more flight range, three to four times more seeker range, nine times more kinetic energy

Officials, as per the PNA report, have said that the inclusion of BrahMos corresponds to the Philippines' intention to push to enhance its anti-access and area denial capabilities, particularly in contested waters.

Balikatan, one of the largest annual joint exercises between the Philippines and the United States, has expanded this year, with more than 17,000 troops from multiple countries, including Australia, Japan, Canada, France and New Zealand.

Reacting to the drills, China's foreign ministry expressed concern over rising military activity and warned against actions that could destabilise the region.

"The world has seen enough damage done by unilateralism and abuse of military might. The last thing the Asia-Pacific needs is division and confrontation. No military cooperation should be conducted at the expense of peace, stability and trust in the region," the spokesperson said.

The Chinese side also cautioned countries against relying too heavily on military alliances, saying such arrangements could "backfire" and harm regional trust. "For countries that tie their own security to others, it is important to bear in mind that this may very well backfire," Beijing's mouthpiece said.

However, at the opening ceremony, Philippine Army General Romeo S Brawner Jr said, "To our allies and partners, your presence here today sends a clear and unmistakable message that security is shared and that partnership remains our strongest advantage."

US officials said the exercise is aimed at improving readiness and coordination among its allies, including the Philippines, and also to "forge unbreakable bonds."

"This realistic and challenging training will not only enhance our interoperability and readiness, it will also forge unbreakable bonds of camaraderie and trust," said Lieutenant General Christian Wortman of the US Marine Corps.

The drills span air, land, sea, space and cyber domains, along with humanitarian operations across the Philippine archipelago, and directly support the 75-year-old US-Philippine Mutual Defense Treaty.

This will be the 41st edition of the Exercise Balikatan, which is set to take place from April 20 to May 8. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)