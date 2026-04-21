Tehran [Iran], April 21 (ANI): Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed to have defused three unexploded 'US bombs' in Lorestan province (western Iran), according to Iranian State media Press TV.

Citing IRGC sources in Lorestan province, Press TV reported that the ordnance consisted of "three unexploded 2,000-pound US Mk-84 bombs", which were "equipped" with advanced guidance systems and significant destructive capability.

Also Read | 'Euphoria' Season 3 Premiere: Sydney Sweeney's Cassie OnlyFans Plot and 'Topless' Scene Spark Online Backlash.

"Lorestan IRGC neutralised three unexploded 2,000-pound US Mk-84 bombs, which are equipped with laser guidance, GPS, and significant penetration power of up to 38 centimetres in metal and 0.75 meters in concrete, and can dig 11-meter-deep craters," Press TV reported.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that Tehran will engage in diplomatic talks, warning that the country will "see problems" should it refuse to cooperate. Speaking during a phone interview with the conservative radio programme The John Fredericks Show, Trump maintained a firm stance on the necessity of a new agreement.

Also Read | Mexico Shooting: Canadian Killed, 13 Injured As Gunman Shoots Several Tourists at Historic Pyramids in Teotihuacan.

"Well, they're going to negotiate, and if they don't, they're going to see problems like they've never seen before," Trump stated. He further emphasised his administration's primary objective regarding Iran's military capabilities, adding, "Hopefully, they'll make a fair deal, and they'll build their country back up, but when they do it, they will not have a nuclear weapon."

The President underscored that preventing Tehran from obtaining such armaments is a global necessity. "They'll have no access to, no chance of having, a nuclear weapon. And we can't allow that to happen. That could be the destruction of the world, and we're not going to let that happen," he said.

Defending the military actions taken by his administration, Trump insisted that "we had no choice in Iran. It wasn't like we had a choice. We had to do it." He further claimed that his team has "done a great job, and we'll get it closed out, and everybody's going to be happy."

The President's rhetoric has been met with defiance in Tehran. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf accused the US leader of attempting to turn the "table of negotiation" into a "table of surrender." Posting on X, Ghalibaf asserted that Iran would not be coerced, stating, "We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and in the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield."

Despite the escalating tension and Trump's hints that the current ceasefire may not be extended, there are signs of potential diplomatic movement. According to a report by Axios, Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has reportedly given the "green light" for the Iranian negotiating team to travel to Islamabad.

The move suggests a possible breakthrough for a fresh round of high-stakes talks scheduled for Wednesday, even as the two nations continue to trade threats ahead of the looming ceasefire deadline. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)