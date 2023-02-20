Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): A wanted criminal was killed on Sunday night during an exchange of fire with a joint team of Gulawati PS and Special Task Force (STF), said SSP Shlok Kumar.

The accused was identified as Sahab Singh, the police informed.

According to the police, cash rewards on information leading to the arrest or capture of the wanted criminal were announced in connection with two cases.

"A reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared for information on Sahab in a case in Gonda district and in another case, a cash reward of Rs 25,000 was declared for a case in Bulandshahr. He was also wanted in six other criminal cases, including murder and loot," SSP said.

He added that three policemen also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire and were admitted to the hospital.

"The accused's body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway," added Shlok. (ANI)

