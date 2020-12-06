New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a wanted senior member of the banned outfit, Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), who had been on the run for over 19 years.

Abdullah Danish (58), who was wanted in a sedition case of 2001, was of late indulged in radicalising Muslim youth to mobilise them for protests against National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and propagating hardcore radical ideology to create disharmony among religious groups, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Delhi Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah on Sunday.

Delhi Police said he was falsely propagating that the Centre was committing atrocities on Muslims by using fake videos.

Kushwah added Danish has been one of the most elusive SIMI members for the last 19 years.

According to a statement by the Delhi Police, Danish was declared proclaimed offender in the case of sedition and unlawful activity by a trial court in 2002.

The case pertains to a raid during a press conference by the office bearers of SIMI near their headquarters in Jamia Nagar, Delhi, despite being banned by the Centre in 2001. Many SIMI members were arrested, but a number of cadres fled from the scene. Incriminating material and provoking literature in form of SIMI magazines (Islamic Movement), audio/videos in floppies, posters, computers, and photo albums were recovered, police said.

According to the release, he joined the SIMI in 1985. As a member of SIMI, Danish has been continuously propagating hardcore Islamic ideology and luring gullible Muslim youths to join it by radicalizing/brainwashing them. He remained the chief editor of Hindi Islamic Movement for four years, said the release. (ANI)

