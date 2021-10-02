By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): As India has successfully administered 90 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, Dr Navneet Wig, Chairperson of the Covid Task Force in AIIMS Delhi, on Saturday said that the war against Covid is still not easy as the pandemic can come back with a vengeance while asserting the need for the people to be cautious.

"We have to go far ahead of 100 crores and have to make everybody double vaccinated. So this is our aim and we are moving ahead, but we have to move faster and ensure that everybody gets the second dose as well," Dr Wig told ANI.

"And that is how we are going to win this war. It is not an easy war still, we cannot be overconfident, we have to be a little underconfident so that we don't lower our guard and take all precautions," he added.

Dr Wig further said that some states have still a positivity rate of more than 10 per cent. "It is not easy. Many countries are still fighting battles. So we have to be very cautious as this can come back with a vengeance," he stated.

The Union Health Ministry, ahead of the festival season, has been continuously alerting states and union territories to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking on this, Dr Wig said that people need to be extra careful till two weeks after Diwali because acute febrile illness is all around.

"We are seeing cases with dengue, scrub typhus, typhoid fever and airborne diseases. So it is very difficult for doctors to decide if it is Covid or flu, dengue, typhoid fever, or viral hepatitis. So my request is that till festival season, please go slow, wear your mask and avoid social gatherings." he stated. (ANI)

