Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 4 (ANI): Dipanjol Deka, the President of the Tea Association of India (Assam Branch), has expressed concern over the impact on India's tea industry due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Speaking to ANI, Deka said that the tea is usually rerouted through Dubai, which also acts as an exporting centre in the Middle East. He further stated that the conflict had occurred at a time when Assam's tea exports had gotten better, and if the current regime in Iran changes, the situation would take time to settle down.

"This war in the Middle East will definitely impact our tea industry in Assam and the tea industry of India in general... These teas are usually rerouted through the UAE, which is Dubai, and Dubai acts as a re-exporting centre in the Middle East... This has come at a time when Assam exports have just been better... Even if this regime of Iran changes, in the new regime, it will take time to settle down... It is very bad news for the Assam tea market," Deka told ANI.

Earlier, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following military strikes on Iran, a fire that broke out near the premises of the US Consulate General in Dubai late Tuesday night, following a suspected drone strike, has been fully extinguished, with authorities confirming that no injuries were reported.

Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained. Emergency teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported.

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)

