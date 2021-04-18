Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): A hospital ward boy has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape a 50-year-old patient admitted at a COVID care centre set up in a hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, the police said on Sunday.

"The police reached the hospital after getting the information regarding the matter. The accused has been arrested," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Gwalior Hitika Vasal told ANI.

Investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

