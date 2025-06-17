Pune, Jun 17 (PTI) Union minister Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday assured that devotees will not face any hurdles during the upcoming annual 'palkhi' (palanquin) processions, which commence from Pune district of Maharashtra.

The ‘palkhis' of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar are taken out every year by warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) from Pune's Dehu and Alandi, respectively, to Lord Vitthal's temple at Pandharpur in neighbouring Solapur district ahead of the Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The procession from Dehu will commence on Wednesday and from Alandi on Thursday.

Pune Lok Sabha member Mohol was here to conduct a review of the arrangements for the annual event.

Also Read | Sonam Tiwari Found Dead: Body of Missing Daughter-in-Law of Jalandhar Industrialist Naresh Tiwari Recovered From Beas River, Police Suspect Suicide Due to Mental Stress.

In order to streamline the palkhi procession, a review of its route was conducted along with the Pune police commissioner and the municipal chief, the minister said.

"A barricading will be placed at Vishrantwadi (in Pune city) where the road seems to have a bottleneck. There will be no hurdles for warkaris marching in the palkhi procession," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)