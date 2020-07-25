Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 25 (ANI): The warning stating "eight crore people will surround the Raj Bhawan" given by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot can invite punishment under Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Saturday.

Earlier today, BJP delegation led by Poonia and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chandra Kataria met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan here, over COVID-19 situation in the state.

Also Read | Congress to Hold Nationwide Online Campaign 'Speak Up for Democracy' on Sunday Against BJP's 'Constant Attempts' to Topple Elected Govts.

"The whole world saw that a prominent person of a constitutional body gave a warning and challenge against a nominated head. The warning that-- eight crore people will gherao the Raj Bhawan, given by Chief Minister and Home Minister of the state can invite punishment under Section 124 of the IPC," said Poonia.

"The way Raj Bhawan was made an arena for picketing and demonstrations, were they trying to get the sign on the papers forcefully? Demonstrations were held across Rajasthan. We condemn these acts hence we met the Governor today. There are many provisions in the law through which a solution can be found but this is not an arena or dangal. State Chief Minister and Home Minister is responsible to destroy the peace of the state," he added.

Also Read | Punjab Reports 468 New COVID-19 Cases Today, State Tally Rises to 12,684: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

Rajasthan BJP has also submitted a memorandum to the Governor stating that "CM's threat suggesting gherao of Raj Bhawan and expressing an inability of ensuring security is a clear violation under IPC section 124". Meanwhile, Kataria stated that the CM is the head of the state and he said he will not be responsible for a breach in law and order situation.

"If not him, then who'll be responsible? He should tender resignation for using such language," he added.

"What Congress govt did at Governor House was a low-point in Rajasthan politics. There is no governance, those in power are lodged at a five-star hotel for weeks. People are suffering due to various issues," said Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, BJP MP.

As the Rajasthan Congress MLAs protested against State Governor at the Raj Bhawan, the BJP on Thursday urged the Centre to deploy the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to protect the sanctity of the "constitutional post".

The state plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)