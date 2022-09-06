Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 6 (ANI): Bengaluru is reeling under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains which continue to cause traffic in several areas of the city since Tuesday morning.

Locals in Bengaluru continue to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging as water is yet to recede from roads and bylanes after Monday's downpour.

Also Read | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Held Bilateral Talks with Mongolian Defence Minister Lt Gen … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Many parts of the state are witnessing flood-like situations due to heavy rains.

With Bengaluru reeling under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains, on Monday many IT professionals in India's silicon valley resorted to tractors to reach their workplaces.Yemalur which is close to the HAL Airport has been submerged in water. Many employees of IT companies living in the area on Monday took tractors to reach their offices.

Also Read | Binance To Discontinue Support for These Three Stablecoins From September 29, 2022.

While Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Gurudatt Hegade announced a holiday to Educational institutes across Annigeri and Kundgol due to the flood situation in Taluka.

After taking the overview of the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the decision has been taken to release Rs 300 crore to deal with the current situation and to maintain the basic infrastructure of the city.

Early on Monday, CM held a meeting with the Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB), deputy commissioners of 15 districts, and senior officials in regard to rain and floods in the state.

"The central team will arrive in Bengaluru on Tuesday night, to study the rains and flood situation in the state. A memorandum will be submitted and after that, the government will hold a meeting with the team members," Bommai said

The weather department has predicted heavy rains in south and north interior Karnataka for the next four days. The state has already received 144 percent excess rain during the last week of August, and in the first five days of the current month, the state has received 51 percent excess rain. The water table has gone up in drought-hit districts. This is the highest rain in the state in 42 years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)