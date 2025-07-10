New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has been working to prevent waterlogging in various areas of Delhi. On Wednesday, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal inspected the pumping of drains on Africa Avenue road under the railway bridge.

While speaking to ANI, Chahal stated that waterlogging was almost nil in Delhi today, with zero complaints received in the area under NDMC. He attributed this success to a team effort and reiterated the NDMC's promise to the people of Delhi to provide a waterlogging-free city.

Chahal said, "... Waterlogging was almost nil in Delhi today. We recieved zero complaints of waterlogging in the area under NDMC today... This is a team effort and our promise to the people of Delhi..."

The NDMC Vice Chairman also inspected the rainwater harvesting system in Bharti Nagar, an area that experienced waterlogging in the past. Chahal highlighted that Bharti Nagar is a live example of controlling waterlogging with rainwater harvesting. He added that the NDMC has arranged pumps for low-lying areas to remove stagnant pools of water and transfer the water to the Lodhi Road drain.

Chahal emphasised that the NDMC has taken multiple initiatives to control waterlogging in Bharti Nagar, where water had previously entered houses.

"Many areas of Bharti Nagar experienced waterlogging last time. The water had entered the houses, too. We have taken multiple initiatives to control it. Bharti Nagar is a live example of controlling waterlogging with rainwater harvesting... We have arranged pumps for low-lying areas to remove stagnant pools of water and transfer the water to the Lodhi Road drain...", Chahal told ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta claimed on Thursday that there was no waterlogging in the national capital following heavy rain in the Delhi-NCR area from Wednesday night.

CM Rekha Gupta said, "We are solving the backlog of the last 27 years of Delhi one by one. Even after such heavy rains, there was no waterlogging in Delhi."

She added that there was no waterlogging at Minto Bridge, which made headlines in the media every monsoon."It was a trend for a picture of a waterlogged Minto Bridge to be published in the newspapers. But this time it did not happen," the Chief Minister told reporters.

She added, "Delhi will be in an even better condition by the next monsoon."

Delhi has experienced incessant rainfall since Wednesday, causing waterlogging in several areas, including Bindapur in Uttam Nagar, where roads are submerged under water. Traffic also came to a standstill in many parts of the national capital following the heavy rainfall. (ANI)

