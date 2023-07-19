New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Renowned water conservationist Rajendra Singh on Wednesday said the floods in Delhi are a human-made disaster, not merely a result of climate change or natural events.

"The flooding in Delhi is the result of misguided development and the obstruction of the Yamuna river's natural flow," he said.

Singh, also known as "Waterman of India", said that the idea of making Delhi flood-free has been discussed by policymakers since the 1960s, but effective action has been lacking.

He said historically Delhi consisted of two distinct regions: the Khadar of Yamuna (Indraprastha) and the Aravalli area (Khandavprastha).

In the past, rainwater from the Aravalli region used to flow directly into the Yamuna. However, with urbanisation, these drains now carry sewage and waste, polluting the river.

A 2006 study revealed that Delhi had three major drainage systems -- Barapulla, Sabi (Najafgarh drain) and Shahdara -- along with 201 minor drainages that fed into the Yamuna.

Unfortunately, these drainage systems now carry a mixture of rainwater and sewage, causing flooding and waterlogging during heavy rainfall, the Magsaysay awardee said.

"One of the key issues contributing to the problem is the lack of cooperation among various government agencies. Five agencies, including the Delhi government's Flood Control and Delhi Jal Board, Central Public Works Department, Delhi Development Authority, and Jal Shakti Ministry, work independently, leading to inefficiencies in flood control measures," he told PTI.

Singh said these agencies should set aside political differences and collaborate for the common goal of making Delhi flood and drought-resistant.

He also criticised the excessive development in the Himalayas which is leading to landslides and increased flooding downstream.

Singh stressed that the floods in Delhi are a "human-made disaster, not merely a result of climate change or natural events".

To address the issue effectively, Singh suggested several measures, such as releasing excess Yamuna water into large canals and irrigation systems in Haryana, distributing floodwater into various canal systems, and repairing existing water distribution networks.

He also emphasised the need to protect the Himalayan greenery and allow rivers to flow freely without encroachment.

Parts of the city have been grappling with waterlogging and flooding issues for over a week now. Initially, a downpour caused intense waterlogging on July 8 and 9, with the city receiving 125 per cent of its monthly rainfall quota in just two days.

Subsequently, heavy rains in the upper catchment areas, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, led to the Yamuna swelling to record levels.

The river reached 208.66 metres on Thursday, surpassing the previous record of 207.49 metres set in September 1978 by a significant margin. It breached embankments and penetrated deeper into the city than it has in over four decades.

Friday marked a turning point as the raging Yamuna and the resulting backflow of foul-smelling water from drains spilled into prominent locations such as the Supreme Court, Raj Ghat, and the bustling intersection at ITO.

Prior to the misery on Friday, the river water had already reached the rear ramparts of the Red Fort and inundated one of the city's major bus terminals at Kashmere Gate. The Ring Road, constructed partially over floodplains, remained closed for three consecutive days near Kashmere Gate last week.

The consequences of the floods have been devastating, with over 27,000 people evacuated from their homes. The losses incurred in terms of property, businesses, and earnings have amounted to crores.

Experts attribute the unprecedented flooding in Delhi to encroachment on floodplains, extreme rainfall occurring within shorter durations, and silt accumulation that raised the riverbed.

A study on "Urban Flooding and its Management" by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department identifies east Delhi under the floodplain region and highly vulnerable to floods.

Despite this, encroachment and development have occurred at a rapid pace in the ecologically sensitive region over the years.

Letters exchanged between the Delhi Forest Department and the primary land-owning agency in the city, Delhi Development Authority, show that 2,480 hectares of land in the Yamuna floodplains have been encroached upon or developed since 2009.

