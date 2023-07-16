Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 (ANI): Nejul village, nestled amidst the serene landscapes of central Kashmir's Budgam district, presents a picture of resilience and determination.

In the heart of this picturesque hamlet stands a watermill, where the Rahim family has not only found sustenance but also paved the path to a brighter future for their children.

Rubina Rahim, a young woman who, despite her tender age, has shouldered responsibilities that have transformed her life and that of her family.

Rubina, now a high school senior, embarked on her journey as a mill worker when she was in the 12th grade. The Rahim family, consisting of Abdul Rahim, their father, and his three daughters and son, has long relied on the watermill as their primary source of livelihood.

However, the family's fortunes took a positive turn when Abdul Rahim recognized the immense potential his daughters held and decided to involve them in running the watermill.

"It was a difficult decision to make, but I saw the determination and capabilities my daughters possessed," Abdul Rahim said and added, "I knew that with their help, we could not only sustain ourselves but also provide them with a quality education."

Rubina, recalls the challenges she faced while balancing her studies and her responsibilities at the watermill.

"At first, it was overwhelming," she said with her eyes reflecting a mix of resilience and determination.

"But I quickly realized that this opportunity was a stepping stone to a better future, not just for myself but for my entire family," she added.

The watermill, with its rhythmic hum, became the backdrop to Rubina's educational pursuits. She would diligently complete her schoolwork in the evenings, eagerly absorbing knowledge as she flourished both academically and professionally. The Rahim family's joint effort, fuelled by the invaluable contributions of their daughters, became a symbol of empowerment in the close-knit community of Nejul.

Rubina's passion for education ignited a spark in her younger sisters as well. the middle daughter, follows in her sister's footsteps, juggling her own studies while actively participating in the watermill's operations.

"I am grateful to Rubina for paving the way," she shared, adding that with determination and hard work, anyone can overcome any obstacle.

Local residents praised the family for challenging social norms and demonstrating that gender should never be a barrier to success.

"The Rahim sisters are an inspiration to us all. Their dedication and perseverance have shattered stereotypes and opened doors for young girls in our village," a neighbour said.

Their story has sparked conversations about gender equality, education, and the potential of individuals when given equal opportunities. It has become a testament to the transformative power of education and the unwavering support of a loving family.

Looking ahead, the Rahim family envisions a future where their watermill becomes a center for skill development and empowerment. They aspire to share their knowledge and experience with other families in Nejul village, encouraging them to explore alternative paths to success.

Rubina, with dreams of pursuing higher education and empowering other young women, concludes with a hopeful message.

"We are not bound by societal expectations or limited by our circumstances. With determination and support, we can break free from the chains that hold us back and realize our true potential," Rubina said. (ANI)

