Aizawl, May 24 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga Wednesday claimed that the wave of support for the ruling MNF is growing before the state Assembly poll due later this year.

Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: Man Kills Live-In Partner, Chops Body Into Pieces With Stone Cutting Machine, Store Body Parts in Fridge in Dilsukhnagar; Arrested.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Good News: Bhagwant Mann-Led Punjab Govt to Release Pending 6% DA Installment to Employees.

He expressed confidence that the Mizo National Front will retain power in the state and usher in development.

The MNF, he said, does not have any issue in selecting its candidates for the election, which is due in November-December this year.

Zoramthanga said Mizoram was enormously affected by the pandemic and the main focus of the state government during it was survival at any cost.

"With the help of the Almighty and the people we will retain power. That will be the time for development and blessings of all kinds will soon take place," he said addressing the MNF Serlui joint block conference at Vairengte near the Assam border.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)