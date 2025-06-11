Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 11 (ANI): Wajahat Khan, who was arrested by Kolkata Police for allegedly spreading hatred and hurting religious sentiments, has been sent to police custody till June 16, the advocate representing him said.

Wajahat Khan was brought to the Alipore court by the Kolkata Police on Tuesday.

Earlier, he had complained against social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli for posting an alleged communal video.

Advocate Sankhajit Lal Mitra, representing Wajahat Khan, said, "Haryana Police was present in the hearing. Assam Police was there just to watch it. So, accordingly they have made submissions to the Court. Court rejected his (Wajahat Khan) bail plea. The opposite party demanded his police custody remand till 20th June but he has been remanded till 16th June."

Advocate Kailash Tamole, representing Haryana Police, said that the decision to handover Wajahat Khan to Haryana Police would be taken on June 16.

Advocate Kailash Tamole said, "He (Wajahat Khan) was presented before the court today. Police had demanded full-term custody. But their advocate raised several questions and the court found the absence of a few documents. Looking at everything, the court remanded him to police custody till 16th June in the Kolkata case. In our case, the Haryana Police case, this has been kept to the record because there is warrant as well. So, it will be decided on 16th June whether he will be handed over to Haryana Police or not...The court has not made any decision over Assam Police matter, so there is no order regarding this."

According to Kolkata Police, the accused was arrested on Monday evening from Amherst Street police station in connection with a case registered against him under sections 196(1)(a), 299, 352, 353(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at Golf Green police station.

Khan had filed a complaint against Law student Sharmistha Panoli, who was arrested by Kolkata Police from Gurugram for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through her comments on social media.

Earlier, a complaint was filed against Wazahat Khan Qadri, the man whose FIR led to the Law student's arrest. (ANI)

