Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) A special court here on Thursday permitted former policeman Sachin Waze, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare and businessman Mansukh Hiran murder case, to execute power of attorney in favour of his wife for continuing his publication business and starting a new venture connected to it.

Waze, through his lawyer Raunak Naik, moved an application seeking permission for execution of power of attorney (POA), which the court allowed.

As per a source, Waze wants to publish a newspaper that will report on crimes and court proceedings across India.

He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

On February 25, 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai.

Mansukh Hiran, who said he was in possession of the SUV before it was allegedly stolen, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5, 2021.

Waze, who has been dismissed from the force, is the main accused in the case.

