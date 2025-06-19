Kolkata, Jun 19 (PTI) Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Thursday expunged the speeches of two BJP MLAs after they, along with other party legislators, walked out of the House right after participating in a discussion on the West Bengal Sales Tax (Settlement of Disputes) (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

In the absence of opposition BJP members, the Bill was passed by voice vote after Minister of State for Finance (independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya delivered her speech.

BJP Chief Whip Sankar Ghosh said they decided to leave the House before the minister's reply to register their protest for giving very little time to study the Bill.

Describing the walkout as "indecent and unfortunate," Banerjee expunged the speeches made by BJP MLAs Ashok Lahiri and Ambika Roy.

Banerjee said according to West Bengal Assembly rules, members cannot leave the House immediately after delivering their speeches.

Speaking on the Bill, Bhattacharya said the amendment aims to benefit both the tax assessee and the state government.

"It will be a win-win situation for both the tax assessee and the state government if the principal tax can be recovered through a settlement without entering into legal disputes," she said.

