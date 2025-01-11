Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], January 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Saturday protested outside the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital over the death of a pregnant woman allegedly due to 'medical negligence'.

Speaking on the incident, Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "doesn't care" about the lives of the common man.

"During the investigation in the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case, it was revealed that fake medicines are being supplied in the medical colleges in West Bengal...CM Mamata Banerjee does not care about the lives of the common man," he said.

Several members of the Left Students, Youth and Women's movement (RSM) also held a protest outside the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital over the incident.

Meanwhile, ruling Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said that the health administration is investigating the incident. He also said that opposition BJP and CPI (M) shouldn't do 'politics' on the issue.

"This incident is very bad. The health administration is investigating the incident...CPI (M) and BJP have no right to comment on the incident...There should be no politics over the incident," Ghosh said.

Earlier, West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, in a post on X alleged that the lady died after being administered with "expired" saline at Medinipur Medical College.

"One pregnant lady died after child birth and four other pregnant women are admitted in Critical Care Unit (CCU) & Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Medinipur Medical College after becoming "critically ill" when administered with "expired" saline," Suvendu Adhikari said.

He also demanded a proper investigation into the incident by Drugs Controller General of India and Central Drugs Standard Control Organization.

"A proper investigation should be launched by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to find out if this firm flourished by flouting any norms and if its nexus with the ruling party of WB has helped them gain access to the State-run facilities," the BJP leader added. (ANI)

