Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 23 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) at the India-Bangladesh border in Malda district foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons to Bangladesh and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, said an official release on Wednesday.

According to an official BSF release, "On the evening of 22 April 2025, vigilant Jawans from the Border Outpost Nawada of the 119th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle firearms from India to Bangladesh along the International Border in Malda district, West Bengal."

Also Read | NEET UG 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released at neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download.

The operation began when the BSF Jawans noticed two suspicious individuals approaching the border.

Upon alerting their colleagues, the jawans warned the smugglers, but as they attempted to flee back into Indian territory, the BSF Jawans gave chase.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Army Jawan and 4 Associates Kidnap Electronics Trader To Repay Debt, Demands INR 1.5 Crore Ransom in Jhansi; Accused Arrested.

However, the smugglers managed to escape, using the low visibility and terrain to their advantage.

An intensive search operation was launched in the area, leading to the discovery of a bag containing 3 pistols, 6 magazines, and 13 rounds of ammunition.

The seized items have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further legal proceedings.

BSF South Bengal Frontier's Public Relations Officer praised the jawans' alertness and dedication to securing the border, emphasising that the foiled smuggling attempt was made possible only due to their vigilance.

The investigation continues as efforts are made to identify and apprehend the smugglers responsible for the attempted illegal activity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)