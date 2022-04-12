New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The BJP leader Amit Malviya on Tuesday alleged that the West Bengal police are acting as TMC polling agents while the bypolls in the state are underway.

"West Bengal police are doubling up as polling agents for Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool in Asansol. Such is the desperation and fear that the movement of the BJP leaders is being restricted on frivolous grounds," tweeted Malviya.

He also stated that the media was denied access during the election coverage. "Despite everything, the BJP workers were out in large numbers," he added.

The BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul on Tuesday alleged that the TMC people thrashed her security and pelted stones at her car.

"The TMC people thrashed our workers with bamboo sticks. They pelted stones on my car and ransacked it. No matter how hard Mamata Banerjee tries, the BJP is winning here," says BJP's Agnimitra Paul.

She also claimed that the BJP's polling agent is not being allowed inside the polling centre at the behest of the West Bengal police.

She said, "A West Bengal police personnel is standing there and was not letting him enter. The TMC is trying to ensure that the polling agent does not enter the polling booth. After coming here, I ensured that the polling agent is given entry. I will go wherever a complaint is received."

A quick response team of central forces and the police arrived at the spot and controlled the situation, authorities said.

"They (police) are attempting to influence voting, attacking us, not allowing media, nor are they letting polling agents sit. The DM has ordered that the media will not accompany me. They all work for Mamata Banerjee," she added.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6.30 pm.

The bypolls were necessitated after former Union Minister Babul Supriyo resigned as the Lok Sabha MP of Asansol after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The counting of votes will take place on Saturday, April 16. (ANI)

