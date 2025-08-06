Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], August 6 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday travelled to Ghatal, which is reeling under devastating floods caused by incessant rainfall and visited a flood relief camp in Arambagh.

Mamata Banerjee also visited Ramakrishna Math, Kamarpukur, and laid the foundation stone for the guest house, bhog ghar, and parking centre.

"I also announced the formation of the Joyrambati-Kamarpukur Development Board, with a corpus of ₹10 crore to continue the ongoing developmental work. It was a poignant reminder of the timeless teachings of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Maa Sarada Devi, and Swami Vivekananda that continue to inspire and guide us.," she said in a post on X.

"Later, I visited a flood relief camp in Arambagh, where I had the honour of serving meals in the community kitchen and offering comfort to those affected. From there, I travelled to Ghatal, which is reeling under devastating floods caused by incessant rainfall and the unilateral release of an unprecedented 51,000 lakh cubic metres of water by DVC," the post added.

I ensured that rescue and relief operations are being carried out swiftly. Despite the financial blockade imposed by the Central Government, I assured the people that our Maa, Mati, Manush Sarkar remains committed to their well-being. The Ghatal Master Plan, worth ₹1,500 crore, is being undertaken, with ₹500 crore already allocated for the current financial year," the TMC supremo added.

This is the fourth time a flood has occurred in Ghatal this year.

Earlier on July 14, three people, including a 7-year-old school girl, lost their lives in severe flooding in parts of Ghatal due to heavy rainfall in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district. (ANI)

