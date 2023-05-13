Kolkata, May 13 (PTI) Congress activists across West Bengal celebrated as news about the party's victory in Karnataka poured in on Saturday.

As the results of the May 10 election came in, hundreds of Congress activists waving party flags gathered at the state party headquarters Bidhan Bhavan in the city.

They hugged each other, smeared green 'gulal', beat drums, while boisterous supporters shouted slogans of 'Rahul Gandhi Zindabad', 'Sonia Gandhi Zindabad' and 'BJP dur hato' to celebrate Congress' convincing victory win in the southern state, which was only one in the region under the saffron party.

Similar scenes were witnessed at Baharampur in Murshidabad, Purulia, Malda and elsewhere in the state.

Several state level Congress leaders were present at the celebrations in the state party headquarters.

"Today is the day when people of this country have replied to the taunts and barbs by BJP and Trinamool Congress in West Bengal against the Congress. 2024 will be ours," WBPCC Secretary Suman Roy Chaudhuri said here.

"Thank you the people of India for presenting a south India free of BJP," he added.

The election in Karnataka election is widely seen as a litmus test for both Congress and BJP ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls.

The Congress has crossed the 113-seat mark in the Assembly elections, the majority required to form the government, in Karnataka for which counting of votes took place on Saturday. Election to the 224-member Assembly took place on Wednesday. PTI SUS

