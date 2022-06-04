Bagdogra (West Bengal) [India], June 4 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday expressed grief over singer KK's death while blaming the organisers of the concert for the alleged mismanagement.

The governor's statement comes right after a video went viral on social media which shows the late singer's discomfort during his last concert in Kolkata.

Speaking to the media, Governor Dhankhar said, "The death of KK was very painful. Several people have sent me videos, and I have seen those videos. My heart bleeds. There could not have been more mismanagement. There could not have been more failure of the administration."

He added, "If we get into every facet of it, those supposed to maintain the atmosphere there, control the number of people present, in the event of crisis engage in some remedial steps-there was a complete failure. Those who were supposed to oversee it must be held accountable."

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away on Tuesday. He fell ill while performing at a concert in Kolkata after which he was rushed to CMRI Hospital where he was declared dead.

Reacting to the viral video, netizens have also expressed anger and disappointment on social media.

A Facebook user wrote, "Just look at his face. Can you just see how much uncomfortable he was? I can't stop crying, we lost a gem. He literally smiled when he was performing even though he was feeling so uncomfortable. Just look at his face, he lost his life because of this mismanagement."

Loved across the nation, KK has given many chartbusters to the Indian Music Industry. Remembered for his soothing voice and calm demeanour, KK toured across the globe, performing in sold-out venues.

His songs 'Pal' and 'Yaaron' from his debut album in 1999, have a massive fan following and have become school and college farewell anthems! Survived by his wife and children, KK continues to rule millions of hearts with his mellifluous voice. (ANI)

