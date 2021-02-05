Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) With the assembly election round the corner, the West Bengal government is likely to name Soumen Mitra as the new commissioner of Kolkata Police, a state government official said on Friday.

Mitra will replace Anuj Sharma who may be made the additional director general (ADG) of the state CID, he said.

Siddhinath Gupta, presently the ADG of state CID may be named as the ADG (South Bengal.

The Election Commission had named Mitra as the commissioner of the city police during the 2016 assembly poll in the state replacing the then top cop Rajeev Kumar.

The state poll is due in April-May.

The official said Jawed Shamim, who is the Kolkata Police special commissioner (II) may take over as the next ADG (Law and order) of the state, while Gyanwant Singh may be the ADG (Armed Police).

Changes are likely to be made in the rank of commissioners of police in the commissionerates of neighbouring Bidhannagar, Barrackpore and Howrah, he said.

Supratim Sarkar, the additional commissioner of police (II) of Kolkata Police may be named as the next CP of Bidhannagar Police replacing Mukesh, while Ajay Kumar may be take up the top post in Barrackpore Police in place of Manoj Verma, the official said.

C Sudhakar is likely to take charge as the chief of Howrah Police Commissionerate, he said.

"The necessary order for these postings will be issued very soon," the official added.

