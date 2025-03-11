Kolkata, Mar 11 (PTI) The West Bengal government is planning to introduce a Bill in the assembly soon to keep a tab on the unbridled fee hike in private schools, Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Tuesday.

Replying to a query from a BJP legislator regarding the state government's plan to control the steep fee hike by the authorities of private schools, Basu said the issue was discussed with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Middle-class parents feel the pinch in the pocket due to the steep fee hike in private schools. It affects their budget. We have discussed the matter with the CM, and as per her guidance and instruction, we have decided to introduce a Bill in this connection," Basu said.

He did not disclose when the Bill would be tabled.

Speaking to reporters later, the minister said the enactment of the Bill would depend on the governor.

"The implementation depends on when our Governor gives his signature on it," Basu said.

The minister, however, praised the standard of education at private schools.

"We get meritorious students from the CBSE and ICSE boards who eventually are well-established in society," he said.

Basu also said that the state government seeks to regularise the fee structure for treating patients at private hospitals, which used to charge patients "exorbitantly".

"There were differences in the expenses of treating patients at private hospitals. Rich patients got a different treatment. They were charging people exorbitantly. Now, after the intervention of the CM, this has become a thing of the past," he claimed.

