Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 29 (ANI): As Union Home Minister Amit Shah headlined a BJP show of strength in the heart of Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday railed against the Centre for allegedly stalling payment of arrears to the state government under the MGNREGA scheme.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a protest on the premises of the state legislative assembly against the Centre on Thursday, the CM said, "While dues of 21 lakh people of the state are being withheld (by the Centre), they have raised funds for MLAs (MLA-LAD allotment). Many of them are billionaires. However, the legitimate dues of 21 lakh people are being withheld."

Also taking a swipe at the Congress and the Left Front, the Bengal CM said, "Some parties in the Opposition are habitual liars. They don't want to contribute to the state's development. Even they are speaking in favour of withholding central funds which is hampering development-related work in the state."

The CM claimed only her government is giving pensions to state employees while every other state has stopped it.

Further hitting out at the BJP, Mamata claimed that while there was not a single incident of violence during the festive season, the saffron party orchestrates clashes before and after elections.

"The BJP is resorting to divisive politics in Bengal. Durga Puja and Kali Puja went off peacefully, with not a single incident of violence being reported. Chhath Puja, too, saw no untoward incident. Jagadhatri Puja also went off in peace. Not a single incident took place. But is only before and after elections that they (BJP) stoke violence and riot-like situations in the state," the CM claimed.

Further accusing the BJP at the Centre of misusing central government agencies against Opposition leaders, the Bengal CM said, "They are misusing central agencies against us as they are in power at the Centre. I never blame officers (of central agencies) but will say this: they (BJP) won't remain in power for too long. The BJP tried to collect money for elections with the help of ED and CBI."

She also reiterated her charge against the BJP over India's defeat in the World Cup final, saying that the hosts lost the championship clash to Australia because the stadium for hosting the final wasn't chosen wisely.

"The Indian team lost the match (World Cup final) because the stadium was wrongly chosen. Our boys played very well through the tournament and deserved to be crowned champions," Mamata said.

Hitting back at the Bengal CM, BJP MP Raju Bista said the TMC supremo did nothing more than vent out her political frustrations, adding the BJP will uproot the incumbent regime in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

"She merely vented out her frustrations. We can and will uproot this government under the leadership of PM Modi and Amit Shah. Today, 10 crore people of West Bengal showered their love and blessings on Amit Shah. People here are looking at him, and, of course, PM Modi, to bring change to the state while dispensing justice to them and restoring the dignity of life in Bengal. They (TMC) know that Amit Shah has the courage to rout them in the state. They are frustrated and scared," Bista said.

The BJP MP claimed that it was difficult to say if the TMC will remain in power in Bengal till the Lok Sabha elections next year.

"More than six TMC leaders are in jail and those who are out will be put behind bars soon. It is difficult to say if they will be in power till the next Lok Sabha elections," Bista added. (ANI)

