Kolkata, May 21 (PTI) Two boys went missing when the boat they were rowing in Kolkata's Rabindra Sarobar Lake capsized during a nor'wester on Saturday evening, police said.

Five boys were rowing the boat when it capsized. Two of them have gone missing while three others swam to safety.

A search operation is on in the lake for the boys who are 14 years old.

Rowing clubs are there in the vicinity of the lake.

