Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], June 12 (ANI): In a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau and Border Security Force, a total of 1582 kilograms of ganja was seized, informed the officials on Saturday.
The ganja was recovered from a house at the border village in the Cooch Behar district.
One person has been arrested and will be produced before the court in Coochbehar, informed the police.
Further investigations are underway. (ANI)
