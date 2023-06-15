Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], June 15 (ANI): Violence erupted at the Sainthia's Block Development Office (BDO) in Birbhum's Ahmadpur in West Bengal on Thursday, the last day to file nominations for the panchayat polls scheduled to be held on July 8.

However, as per the officials, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1669283458500395008

As per the visuals, crude bombs have also been hurled in the area.

Police have also detained a few people involved in the clash.

West Bengal is witnessing violence and clashes in certain parts of the state during the filing of nomination papers for panchayat polls.

Heavy security force deployed in South 24 Parganas district on the last day of nomination for West Bengal panchayat polls.

On Wednesday, the situation remained tense in several areas of the state, like the Bhangar block in the South 24 Parganas district- the area which had witnessed clashes between TMC and Indian Secular Front (ISF) workers in the past two days.

Supporters of the Trinamool Congress and ISF were seen on the roads with sticks and batons as the police struggled to maintain law and order.

During the clash, some police officers and Canning SDPO also got injured.

Canning sub-divisional police officer Dibakar Das said, "There was a clash between two groups. The mob attacked the police as well. I also got hurt on my hand during that time. Some policemen got minor injuries. 2 people were injured. We have arrested 17-18 people. The incident is being investigated."

Notably, the Calcutta High Court had ordered the requisition and deployment of central forces in all areas declared sensitive by the State Election Commission (SEC) for the polls.

However, the court - while hearing petitions of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury -- refused to consider the PILs seeking an extension of time for filing of nominations for the July 8 polls.

The Panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 11.

The panchayat polls in West Bengal are likely to see a fierce contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress being touted as a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

