New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finalised names of candidates for almost 80 more candidates for the third and fourth phase of upcoming West Bengal assembly elections and will announce them on Sunday, said party leader Rajib Banerjee after the CEC meeting.

"We mainly spoke about the third and fourth phase, and I think almost 80 seats have been finalised. The announcement will be made tomorrow," said Banerjee after the CEC meeting in Delhi on Saturday.

He added that he wants to contest from his previous seat- Domjur, and had made his intentions clear to the party.

BJP has already announced 58 candidates for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021. In the first list, the party fielded newly inducted Suvendu Adhikari against his former colleague and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

The BJP's central election committee also finalised its remaining candidates for the Assam and Kerala assembly polls in a meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP chief JP Nadda were also present in the meeting at BJP headquarters along with top leaders from the respective states.

(ANI)

