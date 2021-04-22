New Delhi, April 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged the people of West Bengal to cast their vote without fear in the sixth phase of the Assembly election.

In a tweet, Shah said, "I appeal to all the voters of the sixth phase of Bengal, especially the youth, to vote fearlessly for the bright future of Bengal in maximum numbers. Your one vote is the foundation stone for providing rights to the poor and deprived of Bengal and making the state a leader in development."

আমি বাংলার ষষ্ঠ দফার নির্বাচনে সকল ভোটারদের বিশেষ করে যুবকদের আবেদন করছি অধিক থেকে অধিকতর সংখ্যায় বাংলার উজ্জ্বল ভবিষ্যতের জন্য ভয়মুক্ত হয়ে ভোট দিন। আপনার একটি ভোট বাংলার গরীব ও বঞ্চিতদের তাদের অধিকার দিতে এবং রাজ্যকে উন্নয়নের মাধ্যমে এগিয়ে নিয়ে যাওয়ার ভিত্তিপ্রস্তর হবে। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 22, 2021

As many as 306 candidates, including 27 women, are in the fray in this phase of the assembly elections where polling is being held in 43 constituencies in four districts. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 6: PM Narendra Modi Urges Voters to Exercise Their Franchise.

Over 1.03 crore voters, including 50.65 lakh women and 256 of the third gender, will be deciding the fate of these candidates across 14,480 polling stations in the sixth phase.

Among the 43 constituencies, nine are in Uttar Dinajpur, eight in Purba Bardhaman, nine in Nadia and 17 are in the North 24 Parganas district.

Polling for phases 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 of the state elections took place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, and April 17, respectively.

Polling for the seventh and eighth phases will be held on April 26 and 29 respectively while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

