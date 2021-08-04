Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], August 4 (ANI): Siliguri Metropolitan Police on Wednesday started using drones for aerial surveillance to monitor the law and order situation.

While talking to ANI, the police said that the drones, having a 48-megapixel camera recording facility, can fly at half km altitude and can cover 3 to 4 km surveillance.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Newborn Girl Dies After 16-Year-Old Mother Throws Her Off Second-Floor Bathroom Of Residential Building in Virar; Minor Detained.

Gourav Sharma, Commissioner of Police, Siliguri Metropolitan Police said, "We have added a much-needed aerial surveillance system drone today. Siliguri town is very important in terms of strategic location. So, we decided to use drones to follow various activities happening around. This will also help us to monitor social gatherings, law violations, night curfew restrictions during this COVID-19 pandemic situation."

The police said initially one drone will cover the city on a trial basis but later the number of drones will be increased.

Also Read | Hyderabad: One Worker Dies, Another Feared Dead While Cleaning Manhole.

"This aerial surveillance system will be used in different stages like festivals, law and order problems and to tackle traffic-related issues. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the drone will also be used to monitor the social gatherings, law violations, and night curfew restrictions," Sharma said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)