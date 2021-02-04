Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) will be held on July 11 this year.

The announcement was made by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board in a statement on Thursday.

The exam board will conduct the common entrance examination for the Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses.

Last year, the WBJEE was held on February 2 and the results were declared in August. SUS ACD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)