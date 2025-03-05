New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Union Minister Annapurna Devi on Wednesday emphasised the government's commitment to leveraging digital tools and innovative strategies to strengthen nutrition delivery and early childhood care across the country.

In a post-budget webinar, the Women and Child Development Minister highlighted the transformative impact of initiatives like the Poshan Tracker and Mission Poshan 2.0, which aim to ensure equitable access to nutrition and holistic development for vulnerable populations.

"We are investing in digital tools like the Poshan Tracker to ensure that digital knowledge grows and the care economy expands," Devi said.

She added that the Poshan Tracker application, available in 24 languages across 13 lakh anganwadi centers, is ensuring that every grain of nutrition reaches the most marginalised sections of society.

"With the integration of advanced features like face recognition and real-time data collection, transparency and service quality have significantly improved, enhancing the efficiency of service delivery," she said.

The minister underscored the importance of early childhood care and nutrition, saying that it is not just a welfare measure but the foundation of India's future.

"Scientific research shows that 85% of a human's brain development occurs in the first six years of life. Our investments in early childhood care through Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 will define India's future capabilities and productivity," she said.

Devi also highlighted the budgetary reforms aimed at addressing malnutrition.

"The amendments in cost norms for nutrition announced in this year's budget are a transformative step. Aligned with global nutrition standards, these changes will help us provide diverse, high-quality nutrition tailored to local needs," she said.

The initiatives are expected to benefit over 8 crore children aged 0-6 years, more than 1 crore pregnant and lactating women, and 22 lakh adolescent girls in aspirational districts and the northeast, she said.

"This will help reduce stunting, wasting, and malnutrition, bringing us closer to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," she added.

The minister reiterated that the government's vision extends beyond nutrition.

Under Mission Poshan 2.0, a pioneering model integrates education, health, and nutrition services to ensure the holistic development of children.

"Our journey is not limited to nutrition alone. Mission Poshan 2.0 is a comprehensive approach to ensure the overall development of children," she said.

Annapurna Devi also praised the role of women in driving these initiatives.

"At the heart of India's Mission Poshan is nari shakti. Over 24 lakh anganwadi helpers and workers are serving as champions of education and health, transforming lives at the grassroots level," she said.

