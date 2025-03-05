Mumbai, March 5: Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi on Wednesday maintained that he did not intend to insult national heroes and that his suspension is unfair after he was suspended from the Maharashtra Assembly for the entire budget session over his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. He argued that he was simply quoting historians and writers, such as Satish Chandra and Dr Ram Puniyani, who have written about Aurangzeb's reign. Azmi emphasised that India's GDP was strong during Aurangzeb's rule and that he even donated to temples. He questioned why he was suspended for quoting historians while others.

"I have never said anything like this. I cannot even think that I would say anything against any national hero. Assam CM compared Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh ji with Aurangzeb. When I was asked about Aurangzeb's character. I said- I was not born in that era. Whatever Satish Chandra, Dr Rajiv Dixit, Dr. Ram Puniyani, Awadh Ojha, Meena Bhargava, all these people have written, I can only say that...I have only said that India's GDP was very good and that they also donated to temples at that time. I just said whatever is written, I did not say anything on my own," said the suspended MLA. ‘Bring Him to UP and We’ll ’Take Care’: Yogi Adityanath Asks Samajwadi Party To Take Stand on Abu Asim Azmi’s Controversial Remarks (Watch Video).

Azmi further added that he had suggested in the Maharashtra Assembly that those who insult national heroes should be given a minimum punishment of 10 years, however, he had been suspended for the entire session. "Now, it is being said that I insulted national heroes, but how is this an insult? I have said many times in the Assembly that whoever insults national heroes should be given a minimum punishment of 10 years, but I have been suspended for the entire session. I think this is not fair," said Azmi.

He questioned why he was suspended for quoting historians while others, like Prashant Koratkar and Rahul Solapurkar, who allegedly insulted Shivaji Maharaj, remain free. "Prashant Koratkar and Rahul Solapurkar have insulted (Shivaji Maharaj). They are still in Maharashtra. Why are they not being arrested? Whatever I have said, it is on record. If what I have said is wrong, what action is being taken against those people who have written these and keep giving speeches? If someone is saying something wrong, then the government should file a case against them. If I repeated the words of the historians, how can a case be filed against me?... I will see what can be the way out of this. All this is happening only because the BJP government tries to benefit from all of this...," said the SP MLA.

Facing backlash and even death threats, Azmi has since taken back his statement, stating that he wants the Assembly to function and address pressing issues like water scarcity, poor roads, and inadequate schools and hospitals. "I am taking back what I had said as there has been a huge turmoil because of this. People are calling me and abusing me; I am not picking up the phone; they are threatening to kill me. Now, the Speaker has suspended me. I just want the Assembly to function, and that is why I said that I take back my statement...We have a lot of issues, people in our area are not getting water, the roads are bad, the sewers are bad, and there is a problem with schools and hospitals; why are we not discussing that? Why waste everybody's time on this? This is the reason I took back my words...," said Azmi. Abu Asim Azmi Suspended: Maharashtra Assembly Suspends Samajwadi Party MLA Till End of Budget Session for 'Defaming' Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar suspended Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi for the entire duration of the ongoing budget session on Wednesday over his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. A proposal was brought in the Maharashtra Assembly today against Azmi's remarks. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil said in the House that Azmi's objectionable statement had hurt the dignity of the House, leading to the proposal to suspend his membership for this session, which the Speaker passed. Azmi had reportedly said that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and "built many temples".

He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindu and Muslim.

