New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Women and Child Development on Thursday invited comments, suggestions from all stakeholders to the draft amendments to Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rules, 2016, informed an official press release.

As per the release, all the stakeholders are requested to offer their comments/suggestions on the aforesaid rules by November 11, 2021, on the e-mail ID cw2section-mwcd@gov.in

The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021, which seeks to amend the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on July 28, 2021. The bill was introduced in the parliament by the government in the budget session this year. It was passed in Lok Sabha on March 24, 2021.

While introducing the bill, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani stressed the necessity for entrusting district magistrates with the responsibility of care and protection of vulnerable children in light of the prevailing inadequacies in the system. She recounted the commitment of the parliament towards prioritising India's children above all issues.

The amendments include authorising District Magistrate including Additional District Magistrate to issue adoption orders under Section 61 of the JJ Act, in order to ensure speedy disposal of cases and enhance accountability. The District Magistrates have been further empowered under the Act, to ensure its smooth implementation, as well as garner synergised efforts in favour of children in distress conditions.

As per the amended provisions of the Act, any Child care Institutions shall be registered after considering the recommendations of the District Magistrate. The DM shall independently evaluate the functioning of District Child Protection Units, Child Welfare Committees, Juvenile Justice Boards, Specialised Juvenile Police Units, Child care Institutions etc. (ANI)

