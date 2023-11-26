Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday accused the BJP of doing politics over the Ram Temple, which is currently in the last stages of construction at Ayodhya in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Flanked by fellow Congress leader Mahant Ram Sundar Das and others, CM Baghel took a holy dip in the waters of the Kharun River at Mahadevghat here and offered prayers on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, on Sunday morning.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Baghel said, "Taking a bath before sunrise during the entire Kartik month is a ritual commonly practised in Chhattisgarh. Children, especially in villages, follow this ritual. As is customary on this day, we also offered prayers at Mahadevghat and took a dip into the Kharun River. Taking a bath before sunrise is good for health."

Weighing in on the Ram Temple, which is scheduled to be consecrated on January 22 and has emerged as a major political talking point going into the Lok Sabha elections next year, the Chhattisgarh CM said, "The Ram Temple is being built on the direction of the Supreme Court. But the BJP is playing politics over it. Across many places in Chhattisgarh, we built many temples dedicated to Lord Ram. But we are not seeking votes in his name."

Baghel informed further that he would be travelling to Telangana for two days later on Sunday to take part in campaign-related events.

Telangana would go to polls in a single phase on November 30.

On the polling in Rajasthan on Saturday, the Chhattisgarh CM said the achievements of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government were behind the robust voter turnout in the state.

Chhattisgarh, which polled for the Assembly in two phases on November 7 and 17, recorded 70.60 per cent voter turnout in round two.

The first phase of polling was held for 20 Assembly seats. (ANI)

