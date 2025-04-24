Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): President of Pahalgam Hotels and Owners Association, Javeed Burza, condemned the April 22 dastardly attack by terrorists in which 26 people were killed in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed grief over the incident.

Speaking with ANI, Burza said, "I condemn this inhuman act. Innocent people were killed, and this is not justified in any way, and we are ashamed of such an incident."

Terming the heinous attack as a "setback" for Kashmir, Burza said, "These were innocent people, they had no relation with politics or terrorism. They just came here to visit. It is heartbreaking.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the CCS meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

India has also decided to shut the integrated Attari Check Post with immediate effect. Further, the country has decided to cancel any visas provided SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

India declared Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission as Persona Non Grata and ordered to leave India within a week.

As a security measure, India has decided to withdraw its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

The overall strength of the high commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effective by May 1, 2025.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the decisions in a press briefing on Wednesday after the CEC meeting. (ANI)

