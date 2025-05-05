Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Ahead of hearing in Supreme Court on Monday of pleas challenging constitutional validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali has expressed hope that they would get justice from the Supreme Court.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said, "AIMPLB is of the view that these amendments made in the Waqf Act are basically against the right to equality and prohibition of discrimination on the ground of religion, sex, caste or place of birth. These amendments are also against the right to freedom of religion, right to manage religious properties and religious affairs and the right to property. We are expecting that we will get justice from the Supreme Court."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist Hideout Busted in Forest Area of Poonch Days After Pahalgam Attack; IEDs, Wireless Sets Recovered.

He further said that in the last hearing that was held on April 17, the court has asked the government to file their rejoinder and file their answers.

As per an official release from the AIMPLB, the Board has decided that the struggle for rightful claims will continue until the Act is withdrawn.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 05, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

As the first phase of the movement, protests have been planned nationwide from April 10 to July 7 and are being successfully conducted nationwide, bringing a ray of hope to the ''Lights Off Protest 2025," in various forms.

The release said that the campaign "'Save Waqf, Save Constitution" protest rallies are being held across the country, and the momentum is growing.

"It appears that this movement will intensify in the coming days. A round-table meeting will be held in Hyderabad on May 18, where selected personalities will consult and give important messages to further strengthen this movement. Similar round-table meetings will be held in all districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh," said the release."

On May 22, a women's protest gathering will take place at Eidgah Bilali Hockey Ground, with participation from key board officials. On May 25, from 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM, a human chain will be formed not only in Hyderabad but also in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. "A roadmap for this event has been prepared, and responsible individuals are being designated at the neighbourhood level. Every household's men, women, and youth will participate in this human chain," said the AIMPLB release.

It further said, "On June 1, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, a protest sit-in will be held at Indira Park Dharna Chowk, with large participation from men and women. A designated route from the NTR Stadium will be provided for women. Through this movement, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board aims to protect Waqf and safeguard the Constitution. This first phase will continue until July 7, after which board officials will decide the next steps."

"In Telangana, designated conveners Maulana Ghyas Ahmad Rashadi and Maulana Umar Abideen Qasmi can be contacted for further details. Protest gatherings will be organised across different districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh," it added.

Earlier on April 27, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) held a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.

On April 25, the Union Government filed its preliminary affidavit in the Supreme Court, seeking the dismissal of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, as it stated that the law does not violate the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on April 2 and 3, respectively, was passed in both Houses and later received the President's assent on April 5, after which it became law. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)