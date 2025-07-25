Kolkata, Jul 25 (PTI) A group of aspiring engineering students on Friday wrote to the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) Board, voicing concern over the delay in declaring the results.

They said it has been three months since the exam for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in West Bengal was held.

"Yet no official update or tentative date for the results has been shared by the WBJEE Board," they said, "such prolonged uncertainty is causing us extreme mental stress and anxiety".

Noting that the delay will cause disruption in academics, they said "loss of opportunities in parallel counselling processes like JEE and CUET, and colleges beginning classes is risking our admission chances".

"As responsible students who have worked hard and followed every official instruction sincerely, we feel abandoned and ignored at a crucial turning point in our academic lives," they added.

The aspirants said that they have approached the WBJEE Board and the Education Department multiple times, but received no substantive response.

The letter was issued in the name of the WBJEE Students' Forum, a group of around 500 students who appeared in the exam held on April 27.

Education Minister Bratya Basu earlier said the state government was ready to publish the WBJEE results, but it was exercising caution in light of the legal proceeding over the OBC reservation issue.

WBJEE Board Chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee could not be contacted for a comment.

