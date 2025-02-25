Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 25 (ANI): National Conference president Farooq Abdullah visited and offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday.

Later, speaking to the reporters, he emphasised the unity of the country and spoke on the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is very unfortunate. Bharat belongs to everyone. Be it Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Christian or Jain. And those who do not have any religion. The fire which has been set off is a political one. To win over the votes. It should not have happened. Bharat will be united as long as we remain united"," Abdullah said.

"If any Bharatiya has to face any situation, we will unitedly deal with it. It has happened before and will also happen today," the NC Chief added.

He was asked about the problems being faced by minorities in the country.

The NC Chief also replied to a query on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir: "It is not a state. It has been downgraded to a UT. We hope that statehood will come back."

On the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, he said," You should come there and see yourself".

He also underlined that every state has its own problems

"...Every state has its own problems, but the central government does not understand it...If we want to keep India united, we have to understand the pains of everyone. US President Donald Trump says America First. Why don't we say India First...," he added.

Notably, the restoration of Article 370, the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, and the implementation of the autonomy resolution were key promises in the National Conference's manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir elections.

On August 2019, the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, effectively ending the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

