New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Amid the rising COVID cases in the national capital, Paediatric Pulmonologist, at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Dhiren Gupta, said that there was no need to close public places as the immunity against the virus has been created amongst the general public.

"We need to stay calm but cautious, there's no need to close schools and shopping malls as of now. We've almost created immunity against the virus. We should keep wearing masks," said Gupta.

Earlier, the Directorate of Education, Delhi Government, issued an advisory to all private schools in wake of rising COVID19 cases.

"If any COVID case is noticed/reported to a school authority, then the same must be intimated to Directorate and wing concerned or school as a whole must be closed down for the time being" informed the directorate in an official statement. (ANI)

