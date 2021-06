By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday welcomed Saudi Arabia's decision to cancel Haj this year amid COVID-19 and said the Government of India supports the move.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I had already said that we are with the decision of Saudi Arabia. We had done all the arrangements for Haj 2021, we were only waiting for Saudi Arabia's decision and we are with their decision," Naqvi told ANI.

Saudi Arabia has taken the decision in the interests of people's safety and health, he said.

Naqvi expressed happiness that Saudi Arabia has allowed women to go on Haj without accompanied by 'Marham' (male partner).

"India has already taken this decision three years ago under the leadership of PM Modi. Many questions were raised then. After getting rid of this malpractice, around 5,000 women had gone on Haj that year," he added.

Earlier today, the Haj Committee of India informed that all the applications for Haj-2021 stands cancelled.

"The Ministry of Haj and Umrah, Kingdom of Saudia Arabia issues a statement informing that due to Corona Pandemic Conditions "The Kingdom of Saudia Arabia has decided to allow citizens and residents inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia only to attend Haj 1442 in limited numbers. International Haj has been cancelled," said a circular by the Haj Committee of India.

"Hence, it has been decided by the Haj Committee of India that all the applications for Haj-2021 stand cancelled," it added. (ANI)

