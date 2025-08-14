By Shafali Nigam

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): IndiGo flight 6E-360 from Delhi to Darbhanga was cancelled on Thursday after adverse weather in the national capital delayed its departure, causing the scheduled arrival to fall outside Darbhanga airport's limited runway operating hours.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Pakistan Endorsement Undermined US-India Defining Partnership Built Over Decades: Report.

Sources told ANI, "The flight -- originally planned to depart earlier in the day -- was delayed after heavy weather conditions in Delhi disrupted schedules. Darbhanga airport, which operates with specific runway availability constraints, could not accommodate the delayed arrival, prompting the airline to call off the service'.

All passengers were deboarded at Delhi Airport. However, a small group staged a brief protest on the tarmac. The situation was brought under control with the intervention of airport authorities and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who escorted the protesting passengers back peacefully, a source familiar with the matter told.

Also Read | India-China Trade: New Delhi, Beijing in Talks To Resume Border Trade Through All Designated Passes, Says MEA.

The source also said that refreshments and alternate flight options were provided to all affected travellers.

Further, in a statement, IndiGo clarified and said, "The departure of IndiGo flight 6E 360 from Delhi to Darbhanga was delayed due to heavy rains, waterlogging, and traffic congestion in Delhi. Later, the flight had to be cancelled owing to the watch hour restrictions at Darbhanga Airport that could not be extended. The customers at the Tarmac were guided to the terminal with the support of security agencies at the airport and our team ensured their comfort. All possible arrangements were made for affected customers with refreshments, alternate scheduling options or cancellations with full refund. Our teams were present to assist and keep customers informed throughout the process."

"At IndiGo, safety is our highest priority, and we adhere strictly to all operational and regulatory guidelines. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers, due to factors beyond the airline's control," added the statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)