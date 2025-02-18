Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) Thirty-six people of a wedding party were injured on Tuesday when their bus lost control, hit a divider and overturned, police said.

The incident took place near Barla village on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway when the bus carrying 80 passengers was on its way to Datiyana village in Uttrakhand, they said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Criticises Government Over Appointment of Gyanesh Kumar As Chief Election Commissioner, Submits Dissent Note.

Circle officer Rajukumar Sav said police rushed to the spot after receiving information on the accident and began a rescue operation.

The injured were shifted to a hospital and traffic was restored on the road. The condition of the injured was stated to be stable, police said.

Also Read | What Is Chameleoning? All About the New Gen Z Dating Term You Might Be Unknowingly Living.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)