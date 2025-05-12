New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Eli Lilly and Company announced on Monday detailed results from SURMOUNT-5, a phase 3b open-label clinical trial, evaluating the safety and efficacy of tirzepatide, a dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist, compared to semaglutide, a mono GLP-1 receptor agonist, in adults living with obesity, or overweight with at least one weight-related medical problem and without diabetes, according to a press statement.

According to Eli Lilly, participants reduced 20.2 per cent weight with tirzepatide in comparison to 13.7 per cent with semaglutide across the trials.

At 72 weeks, tirzepatide met the primary endpoint and all five key secondary endpoints, demonstrating superiority compared to semaglutide across the trial. The detailed results were presented at the 32nd European Congress on Obesity (ECO) and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The statement added, "For the primary endpoint, participants treated with tirzepatide achieved an average weight reduction of 20.2 per cent compared to 13.7 per cent with semaglutide at 72 weeks using treatment-regimen estimand,1 47 per cent greater relative weight loss. Participants using tirzepatide lost an average of 22.8 kg and participants on semaglutide lost an average of 15.0 kg.2."

In key secondary endpoints, tirzepatide was superior across all weight reduction targets with 64.6 per cent of participants treated with tirzepatide achieving at least 15.0 per cent weight loss compared to 40.1 per cent on semaglutide. Additionally, participants treated with tirzepatide achieved a superior average waist circumference reduction of 7.2 in (18.4 cm), while those treated with semaglutide saw an average reduction of 5.1 in (13.0 cm).

"Thanks to the latest advancements in obesity management medications, more physicians and patients are witnessing significant weight reduction beyond what they have seen before," said Louis J. Aronne, MD, FACP, DABOM, director of the Comprehensive Weight Control Center and the Sanford I. Weill Professor of Metabolic Research at Weill Cornell Medicine, obesity expert at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, and investigator of SURMOUNT-5," as per the statement.

"The SURMOUNT-5 head-to-head results demonstrated that tirzepatide led to greater weight reduction compared to semaglutide, providing further evidence to support tirzepatide as an effective option for obesity management."

"Obesity is a chronic disease that requires comprehensive management, and Lilly is committed to supporting people with obesity and enhancing the standard of care in obesity management in India", said Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager, Eli Lilly and Company (India).

"The results from the SURMOUNT 5 trial provide robust evidence supporting Mounjaro® (tirzepatide) as an effective option for obesity management in India."

The safety profile of tirzepatide in SURMOUNT-5 was consistent with previous SURMOUNT trials. Adverse events reported during the trial were primarily gastrointestinal-related and were generally mild to moderate in severity. During the trial, 6.1 per cent of participants taking tirzepatide discontinued treatment due to adverse events, compared to eight per cent of participants taking semaglutide. However, the study was not powered to compare the safety and tolerability of tirzepatide and the safety and tolerability of semaglutide.

Tirzepatide is a weight loss drug for adults with obesity or with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, as Zepbound in the US and Mounjaro® in some countries outside of the US Tirzepatide is also commercialised as Mounjaro® for adults with type 2 diabetes in the US and in some countries outside of the US.

Semaglutide is a drug used as Wegovy for people living with obesity or for overweight adults who also have weight-related medical problems and Ozempic for people with type 2 diabetes. (ANI)

