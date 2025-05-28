New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A civil society group from Manipur Wednesday said it welcomes a popular government in the state for a positive change in the situation on the ground but it is "not demanding" a popular government at this moment.

The state is under President's rule and a 60-member assembly has been under suspended animation ever since N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister in February.

Also Read | 'Single Hand Can't Clap': Supreme Court Gives Interim Bail to 23-Year-Old Influencer in Rape Case.

Addressing a press conference, a day after holding talks with Union home ministry officials, the Federation of Civil Society Oraganisations (FOCS) said a popular government is not their "demand at the moment".

The statement of the FOCS bears significance as BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and claimed that 44 legislators are ready to form a new government in Manipur.

Also Read | ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: ISRO Invites Applications for 64 Technician, Draughtsman and Other Posts, Apply Online at vssc.gov.in.

"Forty-four MLAs are ready to form a government as per the wishes of the people. We have conveyed this to the governor. We also discussed what solutions can be there for the issue," he said.

"The governor noted what we had to say and will initiate actions in the best interests of the people," Singh added.

Asked if they would stake a claim to form the government, he said the central leadership of the BJP will take the decision.

There are two views regarding the formation of a popular government in Manipur. One view is that a popular government needs to be installed while others prefer status quo i.e., President's rule should continue, consultative member of the group Puyam Rakesh said here.

"We welcome a popular government in Manipur if it has the political will to act in coordination with the government of India to do the needful , which can positively change the situation on the ground. But we are not demanding for a popular government at the moment," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)