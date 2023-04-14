Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the constitution of a welfare board for the Sikh community on Friday, an official release said.

Shri Guru Nanak Dev Sikh Welfare Board will have a chairman, a vice-chairman and five members. It will be administered by the minority affairs department, it said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Asks Supporters To Desist From Taking His Name As Next PM.

According to the release, the board will execute various works for the social, economic and cultural upliftment of the Sikh community. A notification regarding its constitution has been issued by the minority affairs department.

Besides giving suggestions on better implementation of welfare schemes for the community, it will also make suggestions regarding the promotion of employment, art and culture and modernise traditional businesses, it said.

Also Read | Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Close Associate Prince Tewatia Killed in Tihar Jail by Rival Gang Inmates.

According to the notification, the board will continuously review the participation of the Sikh community in social, economic and educational schemes, difficulties in their implementation and solutions for resolving the difficulties.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)